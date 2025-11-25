Aviso Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Aviso Financial Inc. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.9% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 332,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after buying an additional 37,904 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 135,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.