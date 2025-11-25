Aviso Financial Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of HD opened at $336.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.62 and a 200 day moving average of $381.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

