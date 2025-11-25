Aviso Financial Inc. Purchases 2,927 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $144.09 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average of $156.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

