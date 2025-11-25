Aviso Financial Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.10 and its 200 day moving average is $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

