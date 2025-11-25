AXQ Capital LP Sells 12,218 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

AXQ Capital LP reduced its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after buying an additional 759,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,715,583,000 after acquiring an additional 625,685 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $44,210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,274,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 826,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 310,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price target on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

W.R. Berkley Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.