AXQ Capital LP Sells 387 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

AXQ Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,971,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,311,471,000 after buying an additional 210,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,884,000 after purchasing an additional 532,269 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after purchasing an additional 689,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE VEEV opened at $236.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.54 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.