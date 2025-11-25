AXQ Capital LP Takes $273,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 474.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,266.99. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,005.95. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.44, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.61.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

