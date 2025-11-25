AXQ Capital LP Takes $311,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

PFE opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

