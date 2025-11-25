Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.14.
AYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.
