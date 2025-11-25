Baker Hughes Company $BKR Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $36,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Melius began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

