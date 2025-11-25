Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121,373 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $532,360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,295,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,139,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 854,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,511,000 after purchasing an additional 345,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $585.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

