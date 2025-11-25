Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 50.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $82.93.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Toronto Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

