Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,422 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Accenture were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Accenture by 35.9% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 56,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.23. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

