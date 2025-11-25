Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $6.8494 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 8:15 AM ET.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNS opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $377,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 844,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,394,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

