Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)'s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Beach Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

