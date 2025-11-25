Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 240 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 241,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,999,000 after buying an additional 32,514 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $297.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

