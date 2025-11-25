Beta Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $297.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.