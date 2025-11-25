Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.3846.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

Birkenstock Stock Down 0.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIRK opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $62.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,991,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,623 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 41.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,353,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,509,000 after buying an additional 1,876,398 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the first quarter worth approximately $72,108,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at $62,097,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,748,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,085 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

