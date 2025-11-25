BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.6667.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKV. KeyCorp raised their price target on BKV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on BKV from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BKV from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BKV from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

BKV Stock Down 0.4%

BKV opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BKV has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $199.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.36 million. BKV had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. Analysts forecast that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 6,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $162,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 137,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,850. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,187 shares of company stock worth $1,311,375. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in BKV by 37.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BKV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BKV by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BKV during the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in BKV in the second quarter worth $8,215,000.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

