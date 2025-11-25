BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.99 and last traded at C$13.99. Approximately 499,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 377,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.96.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.85.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

About BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an aggregate bond index, net of expenses. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

