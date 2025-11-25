BOX (BOX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $298.93 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOX Stock Down 0.9%

BOX stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. BOX has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at BOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $1,674,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,732 shares in the company, valued at $48,612,431.56. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,931. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,336 shares of company stock worth $3,986,999. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BOX by 1,778.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 1,995.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.