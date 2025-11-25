BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$51.70 and last traded at C$51.30. 748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.25.

BQE Water Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$66.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.13.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

