Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. $BBW

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 166.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 765,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBW. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Build-A-Bear Workshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $2,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 261,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,140,591.25. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 10,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $732,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 67,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,340.75. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,387 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,721. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

