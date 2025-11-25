Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €49.07 and last traded at €48.81. 347,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.88.

Brenntag Trading Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €49.55 and its 200 day moving average is €54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

