Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 26.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $49,582,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:BRO opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

