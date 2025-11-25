Buckhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,594 shares of company stock valued at $10,887,531. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

