Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.35. Approximately 420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.93 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders Capital Mortgage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.33.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

