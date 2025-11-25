Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,679,000 after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,002,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.95. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

