Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.1667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bumble from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bumble from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Bumble to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $391.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $246.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.11) earnings per share. Bumble has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 52.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,164,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 3,820,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bumble by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,882,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 466,646 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,127,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bumble by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,528,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 671,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Bumble by 34.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,647,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 418,506 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

