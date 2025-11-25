Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.80.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities set a $140.00 price target on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th.
Shares of CAMT stock opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.52. Camtek has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.38.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%.The firm had revenue of $125.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
