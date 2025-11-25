Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Capital Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average is $169.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

