Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 23,167 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apple were worth $137,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.6%

AAPL stock opened at $275.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Phillip Securities lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

