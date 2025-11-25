Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $262.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.01. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.