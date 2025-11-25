Centene Corporation $CNC Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,749,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,939 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $149,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 248.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 265.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 4.6%

CNC stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $66.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Centene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

