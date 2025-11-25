Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,627 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 474.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 49.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $771,916.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,343.23. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.44, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.