Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,094 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 67.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.