Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,320 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average of $151.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

