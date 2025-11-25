Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 38,367 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF $PWV

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 103.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.41% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 262,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 179,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

