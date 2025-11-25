Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 814 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 619.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 132.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.75. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,549.76. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,351.71. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.