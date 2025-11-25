Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December $YDEC

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 6.10% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth $227,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 97.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 36.8% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $1,555,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.0%

BATS YDEC opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.