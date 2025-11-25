Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 65.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 56.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 83.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $80.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TM. Wall Street Zen cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.