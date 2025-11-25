Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF $SEIX

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.46% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 669.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 64,170 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 181,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter.

SEIX opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $24.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

