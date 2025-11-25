Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF $CRPT

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.97% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,269,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after buying an additional 163,089 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 223,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Up 8.2%

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $112.98 million, a P/E ratio of -176.55 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

