Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF $QVML

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,018 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QVML opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $40.52.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

