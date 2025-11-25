Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 148.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 price target on W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

