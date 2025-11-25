Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.57 Million Stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.83% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7%

HGER stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

