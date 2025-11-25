Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 566,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,993 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

