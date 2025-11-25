Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.63 Million Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF $HYHG

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.82% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 344.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYHG opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

