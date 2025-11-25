Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.96 Million Position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,464 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.24% of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

