Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ARM were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $18,667,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 24.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 12.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 638.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 69,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in ARM by 159.3% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 172.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

